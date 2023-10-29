‘Eat s***’: Fury over Jones’ final comment

Eddie Jones has dropped a final bomb on Australian rugby with the former coach pulling the pin on his Wallabies dumpster fire.It ends the most catastrophic 12 months in the history of Australian rugby with the 63-year-old brought in to replace Dave Rennie just months before the 2023 World Cup.

Jones’ tenure was doomed from the start, losing a series of Test matches before the tournament. He walks away with just two wins from nine Tests.To add further insult to the black eye he has given Australian rugby, Jones has given two final interviews where he has suggested Rugby Australia has bigger problems than himself.

“Because now people are talking about the problem, and now it’s whether they can identify the problem.” Jones will not receive a pay-out despite remaining contracted through to the end of the 2027 World Cup. headtopics.com

“That’s the intention mate. But as you know we play in a game where the coach doesn’t decide how long they stay,” he told reporters. It will shock absolutely no one if he is soon announced as the coach of the Brave Blossoms, which just like the Wallabies, would be his second stint.The Wallabies suffered their worst ever World Cup result in France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Tasmanian then became a global coach for hire, enjoying time with South Africa, Japan and England in a number of roles. Jones returned to the Australian scene at a time when the sport is just about at its lowest ever ebb. headtopics.com

