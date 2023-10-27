‘Easy way to make a living’: how Bruce the brolga embraced city life and won over a community

They’re “bloody big” and enjoy an “extreme pogo punk dance” – and every now and then they decide to hang out with humans.

Bruce the brolga has blessed the people of Queensland's Moreton Bay region with his presence for years and, after a recent health scare, should continue to do so for years to come. Bruce has been spotted patiently waiting at local train stations, although no one has yet spotted the crane actually on a train. After a quick checkup he was released back into the wilds of suburban Moreton Bay with nothing more than an old broken toe. One of two species of cranes in Australia, Bruce is a Grus rubicunda. The name comes from burralga in the Gamilaraay language.

Brolgas are the state emblem of Queensland. They have wingspans of up to 2.4m, a height of up to 1.3m, and they perform one of Australia’s most spectacular avian courtship dances. “It leaps higher than its own height. All cranes do it, but there’s no other birds in Australia that muck around like that,” says professor emeritus Darryl Jones, an urban ecologist from Griffith University and author of Getting to Know the“Once they get into the groove, once the male and female say ‘you’re it’ and get a bit carried away … and you can hear them a mile away, with this extraordinary trumpeting call. headtopics.com

Brolgas normally hang out in swamps, Jones says, feasting on frogs and fish, instead of in an urban environment. “They’re bloody big … that’s one of the really unusual things about these ones turning up in towns. Somehow or other, these birds have used to the presence of people.

How Bruce the brolga won over a Queensland community

