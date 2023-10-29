Easy does it: how simple digital tools are making life better for small business owners

Paid content is paid for and controlled by an advertiser and produced by the Guardian Labs team.Thu 5 Oct 2023 04.21 CESTSmall businesses can’t afford to take things slowly. Without the unlimited funds and staff of large enterprises, every little action can be the difference between growth and stagnation. This means choosing where to invest in digital technology is critical – something Sarah Bolitho, the founder and CEO of HR recruitment firm Levyl, has learned first-hand.
“Technology gives us a competitive edge in the market,” Bolitho says. “As a startup business heading towards the scaleup stage, we know we can’t risk bad experiences; we can’t risk coming across like we don’t know what we’re doing or we’re not sophisticated.”It’s a similar story for Julia Kay, a co-founder of the compostable food and pallet wrap brand Great Wrap. Kay has big goals but a staff of only 25 to achieve them, making her digital choices all the more important.
As early-stage business leaders with growth in mind, both Bolitho and Kay have put plenty of time into choosing their technology solutions. Both have chosen Adobe Acrobat to provide the efficiency, functionality and flexibility they need to save time and forge ahead with their business goals. headtopics.com
Kay says: “We’ve got suppliers all over the world and that makes that process really seamless. All of our contracts come to us as a PDF and it’s easy to quickly mark up the contract and sign it and get it back.”For Bolitho, getting contracts signed digitally is the default, with paper contracts quickly becoming a thing of the past. One reason is environmental, but the other is more about oversight.
“Often they’ll send us a PDF and we’ll leave our comments on the legal side of things and then, once that’s all agreed, it just makes it so much faster to be able to send that back and forth,” Kay says. headtopics.com
Bolitho says: “When we’re not all in the office together or we’re travelling or moving around and we don’t have the benefit of just being able to shout out over the desk where something’s at, you can see where things are at and things get updated in real time and stored in the same place.”