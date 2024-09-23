Easey Street Murder Suspect Faces Months in Rome's Overcrowded Prison

Perry Kouroumblis , the prime suspect in the Easey Street murders, faces weeks – if not months – in one of Italy’s most overcrowded and violent prisons, as authorities fight to bring him to Australia.

With reports of days without running water and rats spreading in the cells, up to 80 inmates set fire to furniture and destroyed surveillance cameras. Dozens also attacked prison staff, some of whom required hospital treatment. It was at this makeshift lookout where until recently, prisoners were given a couple of 10-minute phone calls a week and access to emails. Relatives and loved ones also used to regularly gather to announce births, deaths and give moral support to inmates.Inside, many religious artworks and monuments remain from its time as a monastery. One wing has hosted so many famous prisoners that it even has a preservation order.

Link revealed between Easey Street murder suspect and slain womanOne of Melbourne's oldest inner-city schools is the link connecting Perry Kouroumblis to the 1977 Easey Street murders.

How police tracked the Easey Street suspectFor six years this masthead has agreed to keep the breakthrough secret to avoid alerting the suspect.

Riots, suffering, death: The notorious Rome prison housing Easey Street suspectPerry Kouroumblis is being held at one of Italy's most overcrowded and violent prisons, as authorities fight to bring him to Australia.

