Easey Street Murder Suspect Faces Months in Rome's Overcrowded Prison

Perry Kouroumblis , the prime suspect in the Easey Street murders, faces weeks – if not months – in one of Italy’s most overcrowded and violent prisons, as authorities fight to bring him to Australia.
With reports of days without running water and rats spreading in the cells, up to 80 inmates set fire to furniture and destroyed surveillance cameras. Dozens also attacked prison staff, some of whom required hospital treatment. It was at this makeshift lookout where until recently, prisoners were given a couple of 10-minute phone calls a week and access to emails. Relatives and loved ones also used to regularly gather to announce births, deaths and give moral support to inmates.Inside, many religious artworks and monuments remain from its time as a monastery. One wing has hosted so many famous prisoners that it even has a preservation order.
Easey Street Murders Perry Kouroumblis Extradtion Regina Coeli Prison Overcrowding
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »