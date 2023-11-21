Earth's Temperature Briefly Crosses Critical Threshold

The Earth’s temperature has briefly risen above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have catastrophic and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems. For the first time, the global average temperature on Friday last week was more than 2 degrees Celsius hotter than levels before industrialisation.

That’s according to preliminary data shared on X (formerly Twitter) by prominent climate scientist Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Europe-based Copernicus Climate Change Service. The threshold was crossed just temporarily and does not mean the world is at a permanent state of warming above 2 degrees. But it is a symptom of a planet becoming steadily hotter and hotter, and moving towards a longer-term situation where climate crisis impacts will be difficult — in some cases impossible — to reverse. “Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C,” Burgess wrote. Burgess said in her post that global temperatures on Friday averaged





7NewsAustralia » / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hottest Year on Record: Earth's Temperature Soars in 2023Temperatures on Earth in the past 12 months were the hottest ever recorded, with everybody experiencing 'unusual climate-driven heat', an analysis has found.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli troops briefly raid Gaza to prepare for full invasionThe third Israeli raid since the war began came after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes that have left thousands dead.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Rafah border crossing opens briefly to allow foreign nationals and injured to exit GazaThe Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened for a short period of time to allow injured people and foreign nationals to leave the enclave for the first time since the war began almost a month ago. According to Palestinian officials 335 foreign passport holders have crossed to Egypt from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing overnight.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Journo crosses a line with Swift’s boyfriendIs it a love story?

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Promising Melbourne Cup horse Cleveland scratched due to elevated temperaturePromising Melbourne Cup horse Cleveland has been scratched from the race due to an elevated temperature, just hours after being cleared by Racing Victoria veterinarians. Trainer Kris Lees reported the condition to stewards, leading to the withdrawal. However, Lees still has another runner, Irish import Kalapour, in the race.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Global Average Temperature Exceeds 2 Degrees Celsius for the First TimeThe Earth's temperature has risen above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have catastrophic and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems. 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »