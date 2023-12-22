Early Sales: What to Buy Before Boxing Day

Gone are the days when shoppers would line up outside Myer and David Jones in the city centres to be let in at the crack of dawn on Boxing Day to secure the best deals. While this certainly made for an entertaining start to December 26, the rise of online shopping has helped customers — and retailers alike — lock in cheaper deals that you can shop from the comfort of your own home.

But as we get closer to the final sale day of the year, some retailers have posted their sales early, allowing you to pick out a treat or two even before Santa has visited. Not one to shy away from a bargain price I’ve been having a look at THE ICONIC, Adore Beauty, Myer and Surfstitch, among others, to gauge which deals are worth my hard-earned pennies. So this is what I’d pull the trigger on ahead of December 26. 1. The Hidden Way Terry Kimono Towel, $99.99 down to $50 Mark my words — if you think these towel robes were big in 2023 they’re only going to get bigger next yea





