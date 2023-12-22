Early Boxing Day Sales: 7 Items I'm Buying This Year

If we’ve learned one thing this year when online shopping, it’s that when a sale says it’s going to start is never when it’s really going to start. Case in point: Boxing Day, which is following the lead of Black Friday by launching early at countless top retailers. I’ve had my eye on a few bits and pieces in the lead-up to December 26, and will be using this last weekend before Christmas as the time to pull the trigger.

Below is my list of the seven early Boxing Day sale items I’m buying this year. From a cordless top-selling straightener to a steam mop that is down to just $99, there’s plenty of inspiration if you’re feeling lost in a sea of emails. 1. Dyson Corrale Cordless Straightener (Blue & Blush): reduced from $699 to $549 - Adore Beauty and Dyson I recently cut my hair to bob length, like all the cool kids are doing right now, and for this very reason it is time to invest in a hair straightener. I love my Dyson SuperSonic hairdryer and will be turning to the regarded British brand once more in my search for a straightener this Christma





