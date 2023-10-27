Earl and Dan edge England to victory over Argentina in bronze final

Argentina 23-26 EnglandEngland’s World Cup ends as it started, a hard-fought win over Argentina to ensure a third-place finish that Steve Borthwick will be content with when he comes to pore over the past few months. It wasn’t particularly pretty but Tom Curry was at the heart of a gritty, scrappy victory rounding off a difficult week for the England flanker on a high and neatly bookending his side’s campaign.

Borthwick has taken every opportunity to remind anyone listening that England were “written off” after a dismal warmup campaign so finishing third has exceeded expectations. They fell short – just – against the only genuinely elite side they faced but third place is not to be sniffed at given he only took the job 10 months ago.

Curry’s first significant intervention came after just 90 seconds, putting his bandaged head where it hurts to win a penalty at the breakdown. Farrell – despite repeated booing – comfortably converted for a 3-0 lead. Before the opening 10 minutes were up, England had the opening try, a lovely move finished by Earl after a slick bit of interplay between the No 8 and Smith. headtopics.com

Another Farrell penalty pushed England’s lead out to 13 but Earl’s try aside, they were clunky with ball in hand and were punished when Argentina’s scrum-half Tomás Cubelli finished off an excellent try after the Pumas had broken down the left. If neutral French spectators had chosen to give England their backing last week on the basis that they were not the Springboks, it was clear that Argentina had their support here and Cubelli’s try – converted by Boffelli – was cheered to the rafters.

Things were not going to plan for Arundell, who did not touch the ball in the first half and gave away a penalty eight minutes into the second, enabling Boffelli to trim England’s lead to three. England were clinging on at this stage and needed an excellent tackle on the left by Steward and a fine turnover by Earl to preserve their slender advantage. headtopics.com

