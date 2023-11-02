Eagles’ huge coup as club snares new boss ahead of 2024

Pyke played in 132 games and two premierships with the Eagles and will replace long-time Eagles boss Trevor Nisbett in the role. He spent time at the Eagles as a strategy coach and director at the Eagles and eventually was appointed coach of the Crows for 2016.

Pyke would depart the Crows at the end of 2019 despite having two years to run on his contract, marred by poor on-field performances and the fallout from the infamous 2018 pre-season camp. He joined the Swans after a year out of the game and became one of the league’s most highly-regarded assistants.

“I am excited to be returning home to a club I love in the West Coast Eagles where I have such wonderful memories and am proud and honoured to be given the responsibility to lead the club forward,” Pyke said.

“This is a pivotal time for our club, our people and our supporters to pursue excellence to attain success again. “I am very much looking forward to working with everyone across the entire organisation as we build towards the 2024 season.”

Nisbett’s departure will continue an off-season of change for the rebuilding Eagles, but that change will not include senior coach Adam Simpson, who the club remains committed to despite one of the worst seasons in the code’s history.

