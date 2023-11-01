Eagles boss Trevor Nisbett to take flight by year’s end

Current Sydney Swans assistant coach Don Pyke will take over from Trevor Nisbett as the chief executive of the West Coast Eagles.Nisbett will leave the club by Christmas at the latest, having previously announced he would step away at the end of his contract in October 2024.

