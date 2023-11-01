Dwindling use of rail freight puts Australia’s emissions targets at risk, industry warns

Between Melbourne and Sydney, just 2% of freight is taken by rail, the research found, down from about 40% in the 1970s, The ARA and rail freight operators – which include Pacific National, Qube and Aurizon – called for targets to increase rail’s share of freight, promoting investment in rail infrastructure such as tracks, intermodal terminals and digital train controls as well as to “ease complex regulations”.

Rail services are 30-40% slower than road and the industry believes door-to-door prices – which includes transport from origin and destination to rail tracks – need to be 20-40% lower to remain competitive with trucks.However, the research found that for each 1% of freight shifted from truck to rail nationally, an average of $71.9m would be saved annually in terms of environmental damage, road conditions and pollution-related health outcomes.

Last year, when flooding left key tracks closed for months, freight services from the east to the west coast were forced to reroute via Melbourne, adding 16 hours to the trip.

