Dutton Vows To Scrap First Nations Ambassador Role On Day One Of Coalition Government

Australia 's First Nations ambassador would be axed on "day one" of a coalition government, Peter Dutton has pledged. Describing the role as a "waste of money," the opposition leader said the nation had "higher priorities".

Ambassador Mohamed has travelled to several Pacific nations to speak about First Nations issues including Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and several times to the United States. According to The Daily Telegraph, the visits which include the US, Switzerland, Vanuatu and Dubai add up to $350,000. Mr Dutton said no one could point to what the position had achieved. "It's the only position of its nature in the world," he said.

Australia Politics Peter Dutton First Nations Election

