Dutton To Detail Nuclear Energy Plan In Major Speech

Further details on how Australia could use nuclear energy are set to be revealed in a major speech by the opposition leader on the power proposal. Peter Dutton will give an address on Monday to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia laying out how the coalition’s proposal to build seven nuclear reactors across five states would work.However, it’s not expected the cost of building the reactors will be unveiled in the speech.

Nationals leader David Littleproud said the coalition would reveal the costs of the nuclear policy before the election.“ will outline our energy policy in totality, around what our mix will be, and that’s about not putting all our energy into one basket,” he told Sky News.“We’ve taken a very mature approach to this, we’ve said that there’ll be seven locations across the country that will transition those coal-fired power stations to nuclear power plants.

