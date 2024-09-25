Dutton's Nuclear Dream: Seven Plants, No Details

Peter Dutton has announced the Coalition proposes to build seven nuclear power plants. However, of the 13 countries currently building nuclear plants, only China, India and Russia had reactors being built at more than one site. Peter Dutton has announced the Coalition proposes to build seven nuclear power plants. However, of the 13 countries currently building nuclear plants, only China, India and Russia had reactors being built at more than one site.
Perhaps Dutton is banking on the illusory truth effect where, regardless of the truthfulness of a statement, the more people hear it the more they’re inclined to accept it.So far there are no costings, no details on what type of reactors or how large they will be, or who will build them. We do know Dutton wants to fund them through the taxpayer.
So when Dutton says, as he did several times in his speech, that renewables can’t do the job, it is worth remembering that AEMO’s detailed modelling on reliability says that with batteries and pumped hydro, and some gas as a backup, renewables can. But the $1.5tn figure by 2030 relates to capital investments for all decarbonisation of the economy, including the production of clean fuels. The 2030 figure that relates to clean electricity is just under $1tn .Dutton says Coalition will release nuclear power plan costings 'at a time of our choosing' – video
He said provided investments were made quickly enough in renewables, transmission, gas generation and storage, such as batteries, “then I think is wrong”.
Nuclear Power Peter Dutton Coalition Australia Renewable Energy
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
