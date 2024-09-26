Dutton Guarantees No Changes To Negative Gearing If Coalition Wins Election

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has “guaranteed” the Coalition will not make any changes to negative gearing if it wins the upcoming election. Albanese appeared to leave the door openMr Dutton has since confirmed there would be no changes to the tax minimisation strategy if the Coalition were to form government.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has guaranteed no changes to negative gearing while the Prime Minister has confirmed there would be no changes to the laws. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman“The Prime Minister keeps changing his story about whether the government is adopting the Greens’ policy to abolish negative gearing or to cap it.”

However, the Prime Minister has sought to shut down the negative gearing rumours after he initially dodged questions about whether he would change the tax concession.He pushed back against suggestions of inconsistency in his government’s policies and argued it was “not a current issue”.

Negative Gearing Coalition Labor Election Dutton Albanese

