Duke Didier Carves Out His Own Legacy in Mixed Martial Arts

Duke Didier, the son of rugby royalty, is making a name for himself in mixed martial arts. He will face Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21 in Bangkok, Thailand. Didier's father, Geoff Didier, was a former Wallaby and ACT Brumby, and has been a major influence in his son's sporting career.

