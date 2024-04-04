Driver who mowed down parking ranger 'disgusted with himself' for not calling ambulance

A 22-year-old driver who mowed down a parking ranger after receiving a fine is “disgusted with himself” for not calling an ambulance, a court has heard. Matthew Valerio faced the NSW District Court on Thursday after pleading guilty in November last year to recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and assist after an accident. As a result of the collision in November 2022, the ranger was in a coma for two weeks and did not recall the incident when he woke.

Valerio’s lawyer Evan James made submissions to the court before sentencing, telling the court how his client has an “infinite feeling of guilt” about leaving the ranger “on the side of the road in a catastrophic state”.“He’s acknowledged full responsibility for what he has done.” Matthew Valerio crashed his car into a parking ranger on Marion St in Enmore shortly after he was given a parking ticke

Driver Parking Ranger Fine Ambulance Court Guilty Grievous Bodily Harm Accident

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After 250 years, Matthew Flinders goes on his epic final journeyAs the first person to circumnavigate Australia and the explorer who popularised its name, Flinders has long been a figure of national importance. But in Britain, he’s been largely forgotten.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

After 250 years, Matthew Flinders goes on his epic final journeyAs the first person to circumnavigate Australia and the explorer who popularised its name, Flinders has long been a figure of national importance. But in Britain, he’s been largely forgotten.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Friends actor Matthew Perry lists ex-girlfriend in shock $US1 million gift following death7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Australian World Cup winner Matthew Wade to retire from red-ball cricket7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

After 250 years, Matthew Flinders goes on his epic final journeyAs the first person to circumnavigate Australia and the explorer who popularised its name, Flinders has long been a figure of national importance. But in Britain, he’s been largely forgotten.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Melbourne Law School dean Matthew Harding steps down after litany of failuresThe head of Melbourne Law School has stepped aside following more than a year of bureaucratic, administration and communication fails.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »