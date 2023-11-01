Driver’s car park ‘revenge’ sparks debate

In an act of revenge, he parked his Mazda 4WD so close that it would have been impossible for the Colorado driver to open their door, then snapped a photo.This ute was parked over the white line outside a shopping centre in WA. Picture: Facebook

While some couldn’t get enough of his act and felt the ute driver had it coming, others suggested his manoeuvre was unnecessary.“I would do the same if you can’t park properly that’s what you deserve,” another wrote, while one motorist wrote: “I say suck it to the driver of the white car”.Others however thought the move was entirely unjustified and proposed there could have been a reasonable explanation behind the ute parking over the line.

“Did anyone think that maybe the driver or passenger had a disability so needed extra space to get in/out? Parking ‘normally’ does not provide that space,” one person suggested. “Why would you be so unkind?” another asked, with one driver saying the move was “so childish and unnecessary”.“You’re just being petty. You’re just as bad as the driver you parked beside. Two wrongs don’t make a right, you should know better,” another said.

The man revealed he waited in his car for the driver to return so he could see the look on their face.Many were still convinced there were more productive ways to spend time. “You really need to re-evaluate life if people’s parking bothers you so much you waste your life going around trying to teach them a lesson,” a popular comment read.One state has introduced digital driver’s licences but users have been met with delays on day one of the app’s launch.Traffic was backed up for kilometres after a bus believed to be carrying dozens of schoolchildren collided with a car.

