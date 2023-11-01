Driver arrested after wild police chase in Melbourne

Police said officers saw a white Holden Colorado driving"erratically" on Queens Road in St Kilda about 7.45am on Thursday, which sparked the chase. "Officers attempted to intercept the Holden. The vehicle took off, driving erratically on footpaths and into oncoming traffic," police said in a statement.

"Police followed the Holden and used a police vehicle to stop the Holden from travelling further, near the intersection of North Road and New Street, Brighton." A man has been arrested after he led police on a wild pursuit through Melbourne's south-east. Picture: Nine

Witnesses who saw the incident unfold told 3AW the vehicle had allegedly smashed into parked cars during the high-speed chase. One caller said they saw about 10 to 12 marked and unmarked police cars"flying" up the Nepean Highway after the vehicle.

Anyone who saw the incident, or with dash cam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Driver allegedly targets pedestrians in Brighton East, Melbourne after police chase7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Melbourne driver ‘planning to hit pedestrians’A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Melbourne’s suburb of Brighton following a wild police pursuit that spanned multiple suburban areas.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Man arrested after cars smashed in dramatic Melbourne chaseA massive police presence is on the scene in Brighton.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SMH: Race-by-race preview and tips for Gosford on ThursdayAll you need to know to pick a winner or two on Thursday.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Atlassian buys Melbourne software firm to advance AI pushHot on the heels of the biggest acquisition in its history, Atlassian has bought Melbourne-based software developer AirTrack.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: Why Jamie Kah is riding for Chris Waller in the Melbourne CupStar jockey Jamie Kah has picked up a ride for champion trainer Chris Waller in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕