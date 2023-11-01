Driver arrested after wild police chase in Melbourne

Police said officers saw a white Holden Colorado driving"erratically" on Queens Road in St Kilda about 7.45am on Thursday, which sparked the chase. "Officers attempted to intercept the Holden. The vehicle took off, driving erratically on footpaths and into oncoming traffic," police said in a statement.
"Police followed the Holden and used a police vehicle to stop the Holden from travelling further, near the intersection of North Road and New Street, Brighton." A man has been arrested after he led police on a wild pursuit through Melbourne's south-east. Picture: Nine
Witnesses who saw the incident unfold told 3AW the vehicle had allegedly smashed into parked cars during the high-speed chase. One caller said they saw about 10 to 12 marked and unmarked police cars"flying" up the Nepean Highway after the vehicle.
Anyone who saw the incident, or with dash cam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or
