Driver allegedly targets pedestrians in Brighton East, Melbourne after police chase

7NEWS understands the man was allegedly targeting pedestrians in Brighton before police arrested him. New St is closed in both directions between North Rd and Martin St and motorists have been urged to allow extra time through the area. There is a heavy police presence in the area and an ambulance. More to come...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Severe Thunderstorms Expected in South-East QueenslandA southeasterly change combined with an inland trough and strong winds aloft are creating a moist unstable environment for severe thunderstorms in parts of south-east Queensland. Severe thunderstorms are likely to form inland and move to the northeast. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: INTERVIEW: Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the conflict in the Middle EastForeign Minister Penny Wong says the Australian government is continuing to urge Israel to do all that it can to protect civilian lives and comply with international humanitarian law. She says the way the country defends itself matters and has called for restraint.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SMH: A timely intervention by former prime ministers over Middle East crisisAn unprecedented letter signed by six former prime ministers sets the right tone in reminding people of what is at stake in the Middle East.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Antimicrobial Resistance in South-East Asia and Pacific CountriesDr Phoebe Williams warns about the worsening antimicrobial resistance in South-East Asian and Pacific countries, urging for more funding to find antibiotic options for children and babies.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: The Risk of Escalation in the Middle EastThe risk of inadvertent escalation in the Middle East is a growing concern for Western policymakers. The recent Gaza conflict has highlighted the potential for a wider war in the region. Iran has issued a threat, stating that Israel's actions in Gaza are pushing them closer to their threshold. The Biden administration sees this as the central challenge in the crisis.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Man killed, two others injured after horror crash in Victoria's east﻿A young man has died and two people have been rushed to hospital after a horror crash in Victoria&x27;s east.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕