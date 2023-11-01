Drink drivers slipping through the cracks as random breath tests plummet in NSW

A new report by the NRMA revealed that 3.5 million fewer breath tests were carried out on NSW roads than required last year because of how understaffed police are. The group wants to bust drunk drivers, launching a new campaign, calling for better resourcing and 1.1 random breath tests per license holder in NSW - a figure set by road safety experts.

“All too often, they think they're not going to get caught because we know that almost half of those people have not seen an RBT in the last six months,” NRMA Spokesperson Peter Khoury said. “That would be equivalent this year to 7.3 million tests ... we know that we have done over six million in the past, so this is an achievable target.”

The national road toll is up eight per cent on last year, and almost one in five deaths are alcohol-related.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Emergency warnings for fires near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in New South Wales ( NSW ), Stanthorpe in NSW , and south of Bundaberg in Queensland (QLD).

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Alarming Data Revealed in NRMA's Bust the Boozers ReportThe NRMA 's new report on drink driving shows that 12% of people who drink alcohol have driven while over the limit, and an additional 17% believed they were possibly over the limit. Less than half of those surveyed had seen an RBT in the last six months. NRMA calls for a radical shift to crack down on drunk drivers.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: NSW Premier Denounces Rise in Anti-Semitism Following Hamas Attacks NSW Premier Chris Minns strongly condemns the increase in anti-Semitism in the aftermath of the Hamas terror attacks. He is the only Labor politician showing leadership on this issue.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Crown comes under fire as it tries to escape NSW tax dealPremier Chris Minns said his government was obligated to negotiate with Crown Sydney over its $1 billion tax guarantee, but no more.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Crown comes under fire as it tries to escape NSW tax dealPremier Chris Minns said his government was obligated to negotiate with Crown Sydney over its $1 billion tax guarantee, but no more.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Crown comes under fire as it tries to escape NSW tax dealPremier Chris Minns said his government was obligated to negotiate with Crown Sydney over its $1 billion tax guarantee, but no more.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕