Dricus du Plessis Becomes UFC Middleweight Champion

Dricus du Plessis is the new UFC middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48) in an unforgettable title fight. On a lesser note, he also silenced his sceptics who believed a longer fight would favour Strickland given du Plessis had previously not gone beyond four rounds prior to Sunday. Order Now with Main Event on Kayo Sports.

Main Event on Kayo Sports and Foxtel is the new exclusive home of UFC Pay-Per-View events! With the South African flag draped around his shoulders, du Plessis called out those “doubters” who didn’t think he’d be able to go the distance. He also praised his opponent, indicating the mutual respect the two share. “You are one hell of a man. Thank you for bringing the best out of me. Thank you for being a good guy,” he said. While a rematch is likely on the cards, du Plessis called out bitter rival and former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who has taken an extended break from the sport. Strickland believes he won the fight, but credited du Plessis for giving him a “f***ing war”. “It was a f***ing wa





