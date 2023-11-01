Drama still booming Down Under, but a downturn could be coming

Though down marginally on the record $2.43 billion spent a year earlier, the latest result is the second highest recorded in the 33 years that Screen Australia and its predecessors have been collating the figures for the annual Drama Report.“I’m honestly surprised,” says outgoing chief executive Graeme Mason, who finishes his 10 years at the helm of the federally funded screen agency next Friday.

The record result in 2021-22 was driven in large by a COVID-spurred surge in Hollywood productions shooting here, as well as increased spending by the streamers ahead of expected local content quotas.The growing post-production and visual effects sector was a major contributor this year, worth a record $714 million over the financial year.

The report does not reflect expenditure on reality and light entertainment programming, or news, current affairs and sport. It also does not capture activity in the short-form scripted space, despite the fact Screen Australia has invested widely in content for platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat in a bid to connect up-and-coming content creators with audiences less inclined to consume via more traditional avenues.globally,” says Mason.

Screen Australia’s willingness to back creators in spaces other than film and TV is just one of the changes Mason has seen in his decade in the job. In 2013-14, the drama report recorded expenditure of $837 million in the drama sector. That sum has almost tripled this year and last.Though spending by the free-to-air networks is up this year – to $277 million – the broadcast landscape is almost unrecognisable compared to when he started.

