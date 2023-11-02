Dragons want Fonua-Blake if Warriors grant him early release

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed the club has the salary cap space and the appetite to lure Fonua-Blake back to his junior club from next season if he was granted a release from his deal at the Warriors on compassionate grounds.Fonua-Blake is on a deal worth around $1 million a season and the Dragons are desperate to add some starch and firepower to their forward pack.

The new Dragons coach confirmed the club wanted to bring Fonua-Blake, who wants to return to Australia to be closer to his parents, back to the Red V. “I’m more than interested,” Flanagan told this masthead. “He has some history here with the club. He played under Dean Young as a junior. I’m always looking for quality players and he’s a very good one.”

The Bulldogs are also on the lookout for a premier front-rower but are unlikely to have the salary cap space to fit him into the squad in 2024 without making adjustments to their roster given the amount of signings they have made for next season.It comes as the Dragons have tabled a three-year deal to keep centre Moses Suli at the club until the end of 2027.

This masthead also reported earlier this week that St George Illawarra were also prepared to shell out almost $5 million in a bid to prise superstar Joseph Manu from the Roosters.The Dragons privately expect Manu to remain at the Roosters but want to give the Kiwi international something to think about.

The Dragons are prepared to offer Manu a seven-figure salary and the chance to play fullback if the star centre is serious about a change of scene.

