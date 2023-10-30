Dragons Star Zac Lomax Reveals Ideal Position as Five-Eighth

Dragons star Zac Lomax has revealed his ideal position is five-eighth amid conjecture he could be set for a positional switch under Shane Flanagan in 2024.

However, Talatau Amone’s legal troubles has left a hole at No.6 and while Kyle Flanagan has joined the club and is vying for the halves and hooker roles, Lomax revealed his love for the five-eighth position in a perfect world.“Ideally if I could play anywhere, five-eighth would be it. That’s where I would love to play. That’s my favourite position.

“We have got some options there at No.6 so we won’t be too short. Ben Hunt is at No.7 so it is not a bad half to be pairing up with, but whoever is going to be there they will do a good job for us.”Despite his playmaker ambitions, Lomax believes he will more than likely be at centre in 2024, but revealed he will train at fullback in a bid to get a handle on a roving role that will allow him to get his hands on the ball much more next season. headtopics.com

“I just love his willingness to educate players all the time and he is a real strong believer in what he believes in. “He understands the game now and he understands how to be successful. I love his detail around defence. He is so attitude based, but with ball in hand attacking wise he loves to play footy off every play.

Lomax is not due back at training until late November but revealed that a number of senior players including himself will come back early in a bid to set the tone for the younger members of the team in Flanagan’s first year in charge.“I think I was meant to go back at the back end of November, but I would have just been at home doing nothing.“My date originally was the back end of November, but all the other boys are going in. headtopics.com

