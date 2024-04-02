Dragons eyeing Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona

The Dragons could potentially make a play for out of favour Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona with the money free’d up by the pending departure of Zac Lomax. Both players are on a reported $800,000 a year, but Asofa-Solomona has been out of favour at the Storm this season after coming back to pre-season training overweight.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Came back heavier’: Out of favour $800k Storm star in Dragons’ sights amid Lomax moveNRL: The NRL 360 hosts discuss what is going on with Nelson Asofa-Solomona at the Melbourne Storm and if he could be a target for the Dragons.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

AFL round two live updates North Melbourne vs Fremantle, Hawthorn vs Melbourne, Sydney Swans vs EssendonThe Kangaroos host Fremantle at Docklands seeking their first win of the season. Later the Hawks play the Demons at the MCG and the Swans take on Essendon at the SCG. Follow all the action in our live blog.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Melbourne Grand Prix: Max Defending champion Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton out of Melbourne GPMax Verstappen was an early retirement from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after sustaining a fiery engine failure on the fourth lap of the race.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »