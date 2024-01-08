DP World to dock pay of wharfies in escalating dispute with Maritime Union

Stevedore DP World will dock a full shift’s pay from any wharfies who slow down cargo with work bans, in an escalation of its dispute with the Maritime Union of Australia that is hindering four of the country’s busiest ports.

The move is seen by industry groups as a prelude to full-on strikes and lockouts, which could bring to a head the months-long dispute plaguing about 40 per cent of Australian The DP World-managed Port of Botany in Sydney is one of four terminals caught up in the months-long industrial dispute.Since October 1, the militant Maritime Union has instructed its members to engage in periods of legal industrial action ranging from refusing overtime to not unloading trucks, as it negotiates a new pay deal with the foreign-owned stevedore. During the union’s campaign of industrial action, staff have been paid even if they did not fulfil their full duties. But that will change on Friday. The company’s spokesman said it was a “last resort





