Dozens seen entering Rafah crossing from Gaza

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities. Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to medical sources.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Australian families in Gaza told to head to Rafah border crossingA number of Australian families in Gaza have been told to head to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt if it is safe to do so, in the hope it may be about to open to some foreign nationals.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in Gaza Refugee CampMore than 50 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza. The UN and aid officials warn of a public health catastrophe as hospitals struggle to treat casualties due to lack of fuel and electricity supplies.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dozens killed after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee campIsraeli military says it bombed Jabalia camp to target a key Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Dozens reportedly killed in blast at Gaza refugee campIsrael Defense Forces has confirmed it carried out an airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which has reportedly killed dozens. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the commander of Hamas's Central Jabaliya Battalion, Ibrahim Biari, was killed in the strike.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕