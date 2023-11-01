Dozens of Centrelink fraud prosecutions dropped due to unlawful welfare debt calculations

A spokesperson for the CDPP told Guardian Australia that “all charges before the court that have been identified to the CDPP by Services Australia as being affected by the income apportionment issue have been or are being discontinued and defendants and or their legal representatives have been advised accordingly”.
The ombudsman found that under the process of “apportionment”, welfare recipients’ employment income was spread across two or more fortnightly periods, which are used to calculate entitlement to Centrelink payments such as jobseeker.
Services Australia maintains the new problem is separate from robodebt, where annual employment income was averaged over 26 fortnights to raise hundreds of thousands of unlawful debts, and which a royal commission found was “crude and cruel” and “neither fair nor legal”.It is still unclear how the CDPP and Services Australia will deal with past convictions.
A Services Australia spokesperson said it “only makes a referral to the for serious matters that are supported by a brief of evidence”. On Monday, Services Australia said it had “paused recovery on debts referred to the CDPP, including those where a prosecution occurred.
Rudge said the CDPP should “develop a strategy with the agencies to identify those previously subject to a conviction or a prosecution the brief of evidence contained apportioned income”.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕