Dow Jones drops, S&P 500 lower, Amazon boosts Nasdaq Composite

After opening decisively higher on a surge in Amazon, as well as Intel, news that Israel is moving ever closer to a ground invasion of Gaza knocked the wind out of Wall Street.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that Israel’s ground forces are expanding their ground operations tonight (Saturday AEDT).In New York: BHP +0.8% Rio +1.1% Atlassian +1%Spot gold -0.02% to $US1984.31/oz at 1.11pm in New York10-year yield: US 4.88% Australia 4.81% Germany 2.83%Bloomberg reported that consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.2 per cent over the next year, up from the 3.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3 per cent in September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending jumped 0.4 per cent last month.Resilient household demand paired with a pickup in inflation underscores momentum heading into the fourth quarter. headtopics.com

Service-sector prices rose by 0.5 per cent, the most since January. Excluding housing and energy, services inflation accelerated to 0.4 per cent, from 0.1 per cent in the prior month.Local: September retail sales on Monday, credit on Tuesday, dwelling prices and building approvals on Wednesday, trade balance and lending finance on Thursday, and retail volumes on Friday.

RBA assistant governor (financial system) Brad Jones will speak at the AFIA Conference in Sydney at 10.50am on Tuesday. He’s also scheduled to participate in a panel at the Regulators 2023 (FINSIA) in Sydney at 11.30am on Friday.Overseas data: It’s central bank week with the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England on Thursday. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Watch Supercars, Gold Coast 500 schedule, start times, Brodie Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen championship calculations7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Shane van Gisbergen defies wet conditions to scorch Gold Coast 500 practice session7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones twist amid shock Wallabies exitEddie Jones’ tenure as Wallabies coach appears to be all but finished as Australia’s mass clean out continues in the fallout of the World Cup failure. Read more ⮕

‘I’m so pissed off’: Eddie Jones slams his criticsIn an exclusive interview, the Wallabies coach says he’ll take responsibility for losses, but not for 20 years of Australian Rugby’s decline. He also said he is off to Okinawa. Read more ⮕

‘I’m so pissed off’: Eddie Jones slams his criticsIn an exclusive interview, the Wallabies coach says he’ll take responsibility for losses, but not for 20 years of Australian Rugby’s decline. He also said he is off to Okinawa. Read more ⮕

‘I’m so pissed off’: Eddie Jones slams his criticsIn an exclusive interview, the Wallabies coach says he’ll take responsibility for losses, but not for 20 years of Australian Rugby’s decline. He also said he is off to Okinawa. Read more ⮕