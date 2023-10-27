Douglas Murray slams ‘psychotically evil’ woman praising Hamas for terror attacks

Author Douglas Murray has slammed a Muslim woman who recorded herself praising Hamas for its terror attacks on October 7, calling her “psychotically evil”.

On October 7, Israel declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian terrorist group fired thousands of rockets as far north as Tel Aviv. “It’s evil on an unimaginable magnitude that anyone could react to the deliberate slaughter of civilians of any kind, anywhere in the world like that,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“If this was to be anybody else who said that about the murder of any other minority or any other nationality, they would be nowhere near surviving in society, in fact, they’d be ostracised, probably chased out. headtopics.com

“But this woman was actually invited by ITV onto one of the main channels and yeah she talked about how tough it is to be Muslim in Britain.”

