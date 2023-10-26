‘Dopey’ moment complete ‘soft’ England’s World Cup meltdown as reigning champions all but eliminated by Sri Lanka

England’s excruciating Cricket World Cup defence is all but over after yet another shambolic defeat, this time against a Sri Lanka side led by their former head coach Chris Silverwood. The 2019 champions turned in a meek, error-strewn performance with the bat, blown away for just 156 in Bengaluru, and barely fared any better with the ball as their opponents breezed home by eight wickets in Bengaluru on Thursday.

” A scrappy 43 from Ben Stokes was the best England could muster and that was promptly put in perspective as Pathum Nissanka (77 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65no) peeled off an effortless century stand in response. In all England used just 33.2 overs in the first innings and 25.4 in the second, a damning indictment on all fronts.

