Doomed NRL rejects can’t ‘take the hint’

It’s an astute proposal with an eye to tapping in to the ever-growing Polynesian market, but much like their 1994 backline, it’s another that looks good on paper but likely to never be consummated. North Sydney ain’t coming back, and the sooner we accept this, the quicker we can canvass genuine relocation plans like moving Cronulla to Perth or Souths to the ocean.

If whispers are accurate, the NRL will side with the PNG bid because despite the US alliance, ASIO, Five Eyes & even just brownnosing, the government insists the most effective method for keeping China at bay is 40/20s and Marcus Bai.With their offer to play two games a year at their spiritual home, it’s simply too difficult to park an AUKUS submarine outside North Sydney Oval.Plus there’s the other elephant in the room.

Not only would the NRL prefer to enter a new market with a fresh brand without baggage, who would back a trepidatious fanbase to handle the unique discomfort of the North Sydney Experience?

