Donald Trump Jr to testify in Trump Organisation fraud case

Donald Trump Jr has been called to the stand in the Trump Organisation's New York fraud trial. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images) In a deposition taken last year, Trump Jr distanced himself from the financial statements Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled to be fraudulent in a summary judgment before the trial began.

Donald Trump Jr has worked in commercial leasing for the Trump Organisation, including the company's 40 Wall Street property at issue in the lawsuit. He testified in his deposition that he relied on the accounting and legal departments at Trump Organisation when he signed the paperwork."Those people would have more intimate understanding of the specifics of those things. And whoever was bringing me a document, if it was more accounting, it was probably from accounting. If it was more legal, it would be from legal.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Trump fraud trial: Donald Trump Jr to testify at New York courtTrump’s son is first of former US president’s children due to be questioned in Manhattan court this week

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Donald Trump Jr takes stand in Trump family civil fraud trial in New YorkEx-US president’s son testifies in family’s trial; state’s expert witness calculated banks lost out on $168m because of Trump Organization

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Ex-NSW premier's facist uniform scandal cited to defend alleged Nazi saluteA﻿ccused man&x27;s lawyer claims &x27;unfairness&x27; over Chris Minns&x27; threat that the full extent of the law should be applied to trio.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Almost 40% think Australia should dump US alliance if Donald Trump returns as president, poll findsSurvey finds 47% believe Aukus locks Australia in to supporting the US in an armed conflict, while concern about conflict with China has fallen

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Megyn Kelly: Donald Trump's Success is Self-FulfillingMegyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show, believes that the growing success of former US president Donald Trump is self-fulfilling. A recent poll reveals Trump's significant lead of 30 points over his competitors in Iowa.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Lanes closed after bus, car collide at Anzac Bridge in SydneyIt&x27;s understood there were 30 school students on the bus, who were all uninjured.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕