Donald Trump Jr becomes the first Trump family member to testify in their company's New York fraud trial. Here's what you need to know

The case is now mostly about damages, because Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Mr Trump and the Trump Organization fraudulently inflated those asset values. Donald Trump also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.Donald Trump Jr is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, and has been a trustee of a trust which was set up to hold its assets when his father was in the White House.
The Trumps are being summoned to the stand by Ms James's office, but defence lawyers will also have a chance to question them and can call them back as part of the defence case later on.Donald Trump Jr testified for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday.
When asked whether he belonged to an accountants organisation, Mr Trump replied, "Sounds very exciting, but no." Eric Trump, who also denies any wrongdoing, has attended several days of the trial, but Donald Trump Jr had not been to court before Wednesday."It doesn't matter what the rules are, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't matter what general practices and business would be," he told US media on Monday.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕