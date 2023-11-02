Donald Trump Jr becomes the first Trump family member to testify in their company's New York fraud trial. Here's what you need to know

The case is now mostly about damages, because Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Mr Trump and the Trump Organization fraudulently inflated those asset values. Donald Trump also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.Donald Trump Jr is an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, and has been a trustee of a trust which was set up to hold its assets when his father was in the White House.

The Trumps are being summoned to the stand by Ms James's office, but defence lawyers will also have a chance to question them and can call them back as part of the defence case later on.Donald Trump Jr testified for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday.

When asked whether he belonged to an accountants organisation, Mr Trump replied, "Sounds very exciting, but no." Eric Trump, who also denies any wrongdoing, has attended several days of the trial, but Donald Trump Jr had not been to court before Wednesday."It doesn't matter what the rules are, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't matter what general practices and business would be," he told US media on Monday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Trump fraud trial: Donald Trump Jr to testify at New York courtTrump’s son is first of former US president’s children due to be questioned in Manhattan court this week

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Donald Trump Jr takes stand in Trump family civil fraud trial in New YorkEx-US president’s son testifies in family’s trial; state’s expert witness calculated banks lost out on $168m because of Trump Organization

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Donald Trump Jr to testify in Trump Organisation fraud caseDonald Trump&x27;s eldest son, Don Jr, has taken the stand in the civil fraud trial against the family and their business.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Vulnerable New York Republicans say Santos’s expulsion is ‘moral’ issue in new letterHouse will convene at noon to potentially take votes on three resolutions, including expulsion measure for freshman lawmaker George Santos

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Almost 40% think Australia should dump US alliance if Donald Trump returns as president, poll findsSurvey finds 47% believe Aukus locks Australia in to supporting the US in an armed conflict, while concern about conflict with China has fallen

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Megyn Kelly: Donald Trump's Success is Self-FulfillingMegyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show, believes that the growing success of former US president Donald Trump is self-fulfilling. A recent poll reveals Trump's significant lead of 30 points over his competitors in Iowa.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕