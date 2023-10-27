f we all cock, they can’t disqualify all of us, right?” At the start of Australian breaking’s biggest ever tournament, the question muttered by a male competitor following Friday morning’s athlete briefing had merit.

However, using the middle finger is allowed, Katsu One continues. “If you do that with something like ‘slam burns’ – it’s risky, but as a freestyle reason – music, boom, pow-wow – it’s fresh. It’s risky, but it’s an expression.”

Inside the 130-year-old Town Hall, history is hard to avoid. Matthew “Mystery” Peet, one of the event hosts and a long-time member of the local scene, notes Australian breaking’s origins could be traced back 50 years to an electricity substation a couple of blocks away.Serious competitors have their eyes on an Olympic prize. While the sport will make its debut in Paris in 2024, it has been culled from the program in Los Angeles in 2028. headtopics.com

Most stroll around the dimly lit space in baggy pants and long tees, with a few sharply dressed sponsors and even-baggier dressed parents interspersed. But Tony Tilenni – the WorldSport Federation’s (WDSF) first vice-president and an Australian – stands out in his charcoal pin-striped suit. Walking outside to make himself clearly heard, he says the decision to scrap the sport from the 2028 Games was “profoundly disappointing for the athletes, for the officials, for WDSF, for the community”.

Fittingly the DJs stand above all, behind the two rows of judges next to the spotlit floor. Their relentless beats give each contestant purpose, bringing the athletes together in a frenzy of euphoria. While breaking is a sport judged by several judges to one decimal point across five categories – technique, vocabulary of moves, originality, execution, and musicality – the shared joy of participants is obvious. headtopics.com

