‘Don’t do it’: Sinister truth in Gallen bar fight

Levy could be heard saying: ‘Stop it. Enough, enough. Gal, stop’ as the NRL player-turned boxer is wrestled to the ground by several men.The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Gallen was signing autographs and posing for photos before the incident unfolded.
“There were no police, there was no drama. Everyone was back at the pub the next day. So there were no issues.”In a statement released by Channel 9 from Gallen, the former star laid out his side of the incident.
But the incident does not seem too be an uncommon occurrence for professional athletes and speaking on the issue on Triple M’s“Every time you go to a pub or somewhere where there’s alcohol and other males, the combination of the alcohol and testosterone kind of creates the perfect storm as far as trouble goes,” Geyer said.
“The first thing I think of when I hear that audio of Gal is that someone’s there filming that, and so that would be the message would be to all young kids who are playing sport or are high-profile, when you are out at night and you go ‘I’ll just go for one more drink, I’ll just go down to the pub …’, don’t do it. You’re better off going home.
Geyer added a specific time he was singled out at a pub by a group who appeared to be itching for a fight. “And blow me down, within an hour and a half, two hours, I had myself in a situation that I shouldn’t have been in. I saw it coming but I didn’t do anything to get rid of it.”
He said that in Gallen’s situation, he has a huge target on his head for all he’s achieved in the sporting realm.
Australia Headlines
