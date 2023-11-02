Don Pyke returns to West Coast Eagles as AFL club's next CEO, replacing Trevor Nisbett

"The game has given the club the feedback that we aren't at the level to be winning regularly, which is what we're aspirational to do," Pyke said. "I've been fortunate in working in close quarters to the pointy end of football at other clubs to have a pretty good feel as to how that looks and where we need to spend our time and invest our money."The Eagles have won just five AFL games in two seasons, while the AFLW side has won five matches in three seasons.

"As much as I consider myself a part of West Coast, I've worked at the footy club for two years in the last 20," he said."As much as I have history at the club I don't see myself as part of the club, so I can bring fresh eyes to the club from that perspective."Pyke has extensive AFL experience beyond West Coast, coaching Adelaide to a grand final in 2017 and more recently serving as an assistant coach at the Sydney Swans.

"It taught me a lot about managing people, negotiating contracts, building brands, all those things," he said.

