Domicide: a view from Homs in Syria on what the deliberate destruction of homes does to those displaced by conflict

Ammar Azzouz has fond memories of growing up in Homs. “It was quiet and peaceful. It was called the city of the poor because people from all backgrounds and social income felt that they could belong. People were very kind and warm and generous,” he remembers.

For that opposing position to the government, the city has paid a very huge price in terms of being targeted many times. The strategy used by the Syrian government during these early years of the revolution was to siege different neighbourhoods in Homs and to try to control these neighbourhoods.

Azzouz fled Homs in late 2011, but has continued to research and chronicle what’s happened to his city ever since. He describes what happened in Homs as domicide – the deliberate destruction of home. He uses the word home to refer not just to the tangible built environment of people’s homes and properties, “the architecture of the everyday” as he puts it, but also to people’s sense of belonging and identity.

Listen to the full interview on The Conversation Weekly podcast. A full transcript will be available soon. Newsclips in this episode are from Associated Press, euronews, Al Jazeera English, Channel 4 News and Guardian News.

