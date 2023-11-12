Dolphins face selection headache in NRL preseason

An inaugural season that began with so much promise ended in a limp for the Dolphins, winning just two of their final 12 games. Now, having returned to preseason training, a number of priorities to address have surfaced for the club to prove they are a force in the NRL. Who lines up in the halves shapes as the biggest selection headache.

Wayne Bennett’s men ended their campaign with an emphatic win over the New Zealand Warriors, and that performance might have highlighted their best combination. Sean O’Sullivan and Kodi Nikorima looked a formidable pairing in the latter stages of the 2023 season. Utility Kodi Nikorima donned the No.6 jumper, while Sean O’Sullivan started at halfback after a ruptured pectoral disrupted his year. “I think he’s been one of our most consistent performers, and with ball in hand he’s as good as anyone – he’s a very good attacking footballer,” Dolphins assistant coach Kristian Woolf said





