Dogs young gun ‘very, very lucky’ to avoid ‘catastrophic’ blow as injury extent revealed

Bulldogs powerbrokers are reportedly thankful they discovered young gun Karl Oloapu’s neck injury, with the potential for the blow to be “catastrophic”.is reporting that when the 18-year-old looks down he causes damage to his spinal cord due to a condition he was born with.

Oloapu could require cervical fusion surgery and Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould explained the club are “gathering medical opinions”.“I’ve got a couple of opinions; Karl wants a third opinion. I think he’s very, very lucky that something catastrophic didn’t happen with a condition that he’s got,” he said.

The 18-year-old made his NRL debut in Round 9 of the 2023 season, having made the switch from the Broncos.The Bulldogs had to pay a $500,000 transfer fee to secure his services, but could now face a mammoth payout if Oloapu is forced to retire. headtopics.com

The young gun could be in line to be paid upwards of $1 million if he is unable to see out his contract due to the injury. Cameron Ciraldo and Gould have high hopes for the teenager who, if his return is a success, could be moulded in to a middle or edge forward.

