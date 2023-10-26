Molly Mo takes her corgi out every midnight, and lately she has been seeing more people walking their dogs around the city of Shenzhen in southern China at a similar time.Officials have forced their way into some homes and taken pets against their owners' consentMs Mo said they were trying to avoid encountering people who might make a complaint about the walkers' pets.

“Recently, I only dare to walk my dog in the middle of the night, I run immediately even if it's just someone I spot in the distance," said a Weibo user in a post along with a picture of a golden retriever.

Another user wrote: “The last two days... I ran with my dog whenever I saw people around. And I walked him every night at 11pm.Even before the attack this month, China already had strict rules around dog ownership. headtopics.com

In a few areas other breeds such as Samoyeds, Alaskan huskies, golden retrievers and French bulldogs are also banned from being registered as pets. A veterinarian clinic in Chengdu reported that five dogs had died after being brought in with suspected poisoning.While the food was tested and found not to be harmful, the incident caused widespread fear.

Ms Shi said the inspections had not worried her, but the anti-dog comments online and reports of poisonings had made her concerned for the safety of her dogs. Dr Li said China needed to bring in the legislation to "deter and prosecute some of the worst and most shocking acts of cruelty".He said resistance had come not just from political elites, who don't see animals the same way as younger generations do, but also from the livestock industry, which fears the cost of complying with the proposed law. headtopics.com

