Doctor Who stars share their fondest memories

They’ve transformed into hairy eggs, been terrified by giant green slugs and fought the Daleks so convincingly the anti-terrorist squad was called. Here are its stars’ fondest memories. Sylvester McCoy (played the Seventh Doctor, 1987 onwards) The thing that moved me the most was a scene in Remembrance of the Daleks. My Doctor is sitting in a cafe, struggling with a decision. He is discussing his problem with the cafe employee, played by Joseph Marcell.

The scene, touchingly written by Ben Aaronovitch, touches on slavery and the ripple effects of a cube of sugar. It made me grateful to have gone on the Tardis! Russell T Davies (my “Master”, he calls me “Dame Bad”) wrote Boom Town for me after Chris Eccleston and I played a strong scene together in World War Three. Margaret Blaine was the first character to take the Doctor to task for his moral behaviour. Near the end of the episode, she looks into the heart of the Tardis and is transformed into an egg (with a fetching hairdo) and thanks the Doctor. That showed the possibility of regeneration, reincarnation, redemption





