A traditional canoe used in a climate protest and a recreation of a royal headdress last worn into battle 1,000 years ago are among hundreds of Pacific cultural items now on permanent exhibition for the first time at the Australian Museum.

"It's been humbling. It's been moving and all of our contributors, what they've told us is, 'Melissa, if you didn't have this project a lot of our practices would have died'," the Fijian and Tongan woman said.

"This is very different because it's the first time that a group of all Pacific staff, plus Pacific contributors, a curatorium, have come together to feed into it and build it up from the bottom up," Ms Malu said. headtopics.com

"It took us a couple of years to do the research around this, to find a knowledge keeper who retained the knowledge on how to make it and what the materials are from," Ms Mitchell said. The vaka's central presence in the gallery gives visitors a sense of foreboding, according to co-curator Taofia Pelesasa.

"So having this alongside ancient artefacts from almost 200 years ago, it's a reminder that our narrative continues and never ended, and that we're not dead yet.Another display featuring contemporary artefacts is dedicated to South Sea Islanders, the descendants of Pacific Islanders who were brought to Australia as indentured labourers between 1863 and 1904 in headtopics.com

Crow feathers are prominent in Togo-Brisby's work reflecting an intrinsic part of the Queensland landscape where her ancestors worked on sugar plantations in slave-like conditions. Wansolmoana Connect is the museum's main initiative aiming to build confidence and a sense of belonging in Pasifika youth from western and south-western Sydney, where a large diaspora is based.

