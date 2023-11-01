Disturbing video shows Harvard student mobbed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Scores of students participated in the radical demonstration held 11 days after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis and prompted a swift retaliatory offense from the Jewish state.

“Within minutes, he was escorted out by protest organizers, who blocked his camera with their keffiyehs — traditional scarves worn by Palestinians that have come to symbolize Palestinian nationalism,” the newspaper wrote. “Demonstrators yelled ‘shame’ at the disruptor as he left.”

Maarek told the Harvard Crimson that Israeli students on campus have been subjected to “hate speech” — and called on his peers to “learn with each other.” The demonstrators held up keffiyehs — traditional Palestinian scarves — and blocked the student from breaking away. Picture: Twitter/@AvivaKlompas

“We’re not full of hatred. We’re not full of revendications. We’re here to learn with each other, but it’s just not the right setting right now.”But in a statement after the incident, Harvard Bussiness School Dean Srikant Datar addressed the “troubling confrontation” that he said “left many of our students shaken.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Six former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged the protection of civilian lives, as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Palestinian Village Forced to Leave Amid Settler ViolenceResidents of Zanuta, a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, are forced to leave their homes due to intense settler violence following the Hamas attack on Israel. The community, mostly herders, have decided to relocate after enduring beatings, destruction of property, and theft by armed settlers.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Top UN official in New York resigns over ‘genocide’ of Palestinian civiliansCraig Mokhiber, director of human rights body, accuses the US, UK and much of Europe as ‘wholly complicit in the horrific assault’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘What a misnomer’: IDF disputes Palestinian refugee camp claimIsraeli Defence Force international spokesperson Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus has engaged in a heated back and forth with an ABC radio host, over deadly air strikes launched by the IDF on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Rita Panahi calls out the left’s ‘lunacy’ at pro-Palestinian protestsRita Panahi has called out the “lunacy” of the left at pro-Palestinian protests with groups such as “Queers for Palestine” attending the rallies.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Protesters release rodents painted colours of Palestinian flag in Birmingham McDonald’sWest Midlands police investigate after animals released in two restaurants by people shouting slogans such as ‘boycott Israel’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕