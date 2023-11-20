Disturbing Research Finds High Rates of Child Sexual Abuse in Australia

Disturbing research into the extent of child sexual abuse has found almost one in six Australian men have sexual feelings towards children and teenagers, and almost one in 10 acknowledge having committed child sexual offences, despite few being caught. One in 15 men admit they would have sexual contact with a child aged 14 or younger, if no one would find out.

The research by the University of NSW and Jesuit Social Services involved a nationally representative random survey of more than 1900 men aged 18 to over 65. The findings are consistent with peer-reviewed comparative studies from the US and Britain, and previous research on survivors. The lead author, UNSW Associate Professor Michael Salter, will present the research on Monday to an audience of about 80 police, public servants, survivors and psychologists in Sydney. Salter said this was the first Australian study to focus on undetected offenders, and his goal was to improve prevention and early detection of child sexual abus





