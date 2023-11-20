Dispute at Top of NSW Racing Administration Erupts into Accusations

A dispute at the top of the powerful NSW racing administration has descended into accusations that each side used its preferred publishers and broadcasters to attack the other in the lead-up to a decision on the tenure of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding. It comes as the Minns government considered changing laws to allow Mr Balding to remain in his position despite exceeding existing restrictions on how long a director can remain on the board.

Rhett Wyman announced he would change the legislation to extend Mr Balding’s term by two years, which has divided the racing industry. Former Racing NSW chairman John Messara, star horse trainer Gai Waterhouse, and Magic Millions co-owner Katie Page have publicly expressed their disdain for the decision. In emails to Aushorse chairman Antony Thompson, Racing NSW chief executive Peter V’landys demanded to know whether the industry marketing body was assisting reporter Anne Davies, who was writing on the relationship between racing and government





