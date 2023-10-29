Deaths from heat are disproportionately high among outside workers, the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and those who are socially disadvantaged.Deaths from heat are disproportionately high among outside workers, the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions and those who are socially disadvantaged.xtreme heat is one of the deadliest natural forces in Australia, but more than half of deaths during heatwaves occur in the most disadvantaged areas of the country.

Deaths from heat are disproportionately high among people who work outside, the elderly, people with pre-existing conditions, those who are socially isolated and people who don’t have access to a cool space for relief.

The policies have to be layered because of cross-cutting vulnerabilities and inequalities. Many people with co-morbidities don’t have a cool place in their homes, for instance. Many who can least afford an air conditioner also live in areas with poor tree cover or access to transport. headtopics.com

Extreme heat makes the whole body have to work harder, says Dr Arnagretta Hunter, a cardiologist at ANU. South Australian coroners recorded 58 deaths during the 2009 southern Australian heatwave, for instance. Victorian coroners estimated 374 “excess deaths” in Victoria during this period. But the Australian Bureau of Statisticsdeaths from all causes in the colder months, whereas many heat-related deaths are associated with extreme events such as the

More than 69% of heatwave deaths between 2001 and 2018 were among those over the age of 60, according toThis age group is particularly vulnerable because they don’t process heat as efficiently as younger adults, says Dr Aaron Bach from Griffith University, who is leading a project developing heatwave mitigation strategies for older populations.“It’s also a function of socioeconomic status, isolation, and health status. headtopics.com

These differences show how different inequalities start to intersect and compound – personal health, housing standards, tree cover and access to amenities such as libraries and transport can all be correlated in some ways. Similar patterns can be seen in

