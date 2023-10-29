Displaced Palestinians in Gaza face dire conditions

Displaced Palestinians staying in tents in Gaza’s Khan Younis described and having to queue hours for the toilet.“I wish God will have mercy on us and the war stops,” said Rami Al-Erqan, a father cradling his daughter, one of his six children. “We reached a state where we wish to have died under the rubble just to find some rest. Our life is torture.

”Central Israel also came under heavy rocket fire on Sunday, with sirens sounding in several major cities.Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on its Telegram account that it was “bombing Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians”.Palestinian officials said around 50,000 people had also taken shelter in the Gaza Shifa Hospital and said they were concerned about ongoing Israeli threats to the facility.

