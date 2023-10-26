Disney cruise ship arrives in Australia for the first time

Cruise ship Disney Wonder sailed into Sydney Harbour on Friday morning ahead of its inaugural Australian season.
It’s the first Disney ship to cruise Australian waters since the entertainment company established its own cruise line in 1998. From Saturday the 2713-passenger vessel will commence a number of sailings from ports on Australia’s eastern seaboard.Cruises ranging from two to six nights will depart from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, starting with a four-night round-trip cruise from Sydney.
Speaking ahead of the inaugural Australia cruise, President of Disney Signature Experiences Thomas Mazloum said fans in Australia and New Zealand can expect an upgraded version of previous Disney cruises, with sailings focused solely on the "at sea" experience.
“We’ve enhanced an already great experience by adding extra touches and stories for our friends here in Australia and New Zealand, so you’ll see an extra layer of characters and encounters,” Mazloum said.
"You're going to see all these stories come alive so immensely during the sea days. It's really about bringing Disney to your own backyard," he said.As well as Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, passengers will get the chance to rub shoulders with characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films.In the AquaLab water park, families can stroll between pop jets, geysers and bubblers.
The Disney Wonder features 875 staterooms and 11 decks of restaurants and recreation spaces decorated in the art nouveau style, including adults-only zones, multiple pools, a water park with a double-looping waterslide and a theatre for staging Broadway-style productions includingand Animator’s Palate, an interactive dining experience centred on Disney animations.Disney Wonder was the second ship to join the Disney fleet, entering service in 1999.